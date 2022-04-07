The Lagos State government has appointed a former chairman of the state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo, as the chairman of its newly created Parks Management Committee.

Also, a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, is to serve as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled, ‘Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee’.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the deputy chairman.

Insiders told LEADERSHIP that the decision was taken to avoid violence in the state.

Recall that the Lagos State government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state after MC Oluomo was suspended by national body of NURTW few weeks ago.

“The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

“Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman ) Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary) Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye Alh Mustapha Adekunle Alh Ganiyu Shittu Alh Mukaila Runsewe Alh Sulyman Yusuf Alh Mufutau Mutiu Alh Yinka Hassan Alh Sunday Ogunleye Alh Moshood Omojowa Alh Ismaila Aigoro Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O Alh Akeem Tijani Mrs Omolabake Adelakun Comrade Kazeem Hassan Alh Wasiu Amole Alh Ganiyu Ayinde Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye John Victor Owolabi Saburi Salami Ibrahim Onitiju Odusanya Gbenga

“Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.”