The House of Representatives abruptly adjourned plenary till Friday amid crisis arising from the clause-by-clause consideration of report of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Thursday.

The House was forced to adjourn the plenary as lawmakers were engaged in shouting match when the deputy speaker, Idris Wase, who presided earlier, was reading the report of the House committee of the whole.

Wase, who is also the chairman of the committee, had asked the House Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, to move a motion to revert the committee to plenary following unresolved issues on electronic transfer of election results clause in the Bill.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, who later took over the proceedings of the House, adjourned the sitting to the next legislative day.

Details Later…