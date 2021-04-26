BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government, on Monday, said security agencies have recovered two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, abducted by armed bandits last week.

The bandits had last week Friday killed three of the kidnapped students of the University, bringing the number of students murdered to five as others are still in the hands of the kidnappers.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.

He said the Kaduna State government is saddened by the killing of the innocent students.

Aruwan said: “The government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.

“The government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.

“The government will update the citizenry on further developments.”