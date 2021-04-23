BY HUSSAINI JIRGI DAMATURU.

Suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists Friday evening attacked Gaidam town in Yobe State.

Our correspondent gathered that the insurgents shot sporadically, a situation tha cause panic among residents, who fled into the bush while others hid in their houses.

A resident, who managed to speak with LEADERSHIP with a terrified voice, said the sound of gunshots have taken over the whole town.

Another resident of Gaidam, who does not want his name mentioned, told our correspondent that the terrorists were currently attacking the town while troops of the Nigerian Army had arrived to repel them at press time.

The State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus, told LEADERSHIP that, he heard the Divisional Police Officer of Gaidam LGA firing from his gun when he tried to speak with him on phone.

“I called my DPO in Gaidam and he is also under fire. I could hear the gunshots from him. He has promised to call back,” Dungus added

Gaidam town is about 200km from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital and one of the border towns between Nigeria and Niger Republic. It also shares a boundary with Borno State from the north.

Recall that the town has been attacked by Boko Haram many times leading to loss of lives and property.

According to previous reports, Geidam has been attacked four times this year by Boko Haram insurgents.

LEADERSHIP reports that the attack is coming few hours after the state security council meeting with traditional rulers, local government chairmen, among other stakeholders.