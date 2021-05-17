Yet-to-be identified gunmen have again attacked another police station in Abia State, killing two officers on duty.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the attackers invaded the Apumiri Ubakala Police Station in Umuahia South local government area of the state in the early hours of Monday, shooting sporadically before gunning down at least two officers.

The assailants also burnt down the facility, with both vehicles and other valuables destroyed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was unable to take his calls as at press time.

LEADERSHIP reports that the development came barely five days after unknown gunmen attacked a station in Bende where several valuables were also destroyed.

Details Later…

