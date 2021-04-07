By Bode Gbadebo |

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed the Monday’s attack on security facilities in the state on aggrieved politicians, saying their aim was to destabilise his government and that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stated this on Wednesday night during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, monitored in Abuja by our correspondent.

Uzodinma’s revelation is coming two days after gunmen identified as members of the Eatern Security Network (ESN) stormed the Nigerian Correctional Centre and the state Police Headquarters in Owerri, freeing an unspecified number of prison inmates and suspects from the facilities respectively.

When asked if the tragic incident was a direct attack on his government, the governor replied in the affirmative.

He explained that security agencies have gathered intelligence on the sponsors of the thugs and their planning leading to the attack on government establishments on Monday.

“It is not only on my government, it is both on my government and the Federal Government. We have credible evidence leading to those who paid the hoodlums, where they met, and how they met. Security agencies are already working with this information,” he said.

“Some people are trying to sponsor a synchronise national crisis to bring the government of Muhammadu Buhari to disrepute, otherwise tell me why these things are happening at this time, particularly in Imo, APC state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are sponsoring these people. Some of them already caught have made confessional statements. I am going to forward my report to the central government.”

The gunmen, who stormed the security formations on Monday, April 5 set the facilities ablaze.

During the attack, one person suspected to be a fleeing inmate was hit by a bullet while carrying his bag.

The gunmen also razed the Imo State Police Command headquarters situated in Owerri and burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters.

They were said to have operated from 1:00am till 3:00am during which they sang solidarity songs at the Government House Roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.