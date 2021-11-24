70,000 jobs to be created

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, , has disclosed that Nigeria’s national carrier, Air Nigeria, is expected to take off by April 2022.

The Minister disclosed this to State House correspondents on Wednesday after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Sirika, the national carrier will be run by a company in which the Nigerian government will hold a 5% stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs holding 46%, while the remaining 49% will be reserved for yet-to-be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.

He further noted that the national carrier, when operational, will create about 70,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Details Later…