The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has suspended its planned withdrawal of air services from Monday, May 9, 2022 over the rising cost of aviation fuel, also known as Jet A1.

The AON had on Friday announced the plan to suspend its services, saying the N700 per litre cost of Jet A1 has increased the operating cost of member-airlines.

According to AON, while aviation fuel cost about 40 per cent of an airline’s operating cost globally, the present hike has shut up Nigeria’s operating cost to about 95 per cent.

Details Later….