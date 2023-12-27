Following the sudden passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu early Wednesday morning, December 27th, Ondo State’s acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been sworn in as the state’s substantive governor.

The Chief Judge of Ondo State administered the oath of office to Mr. Aiyedatiwa during a ceremony held shortly after the news of Governor Akeredolu’s demise broke.

This development comes just hours after reports emerged that Mr. Aiyedatiwa would be sworn in today. The state had been in a state of anticipation since Governor Akeredolu’s health condition took a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa, who previously served as deputy governor under Governor Akeredolu, is expected to address the people of Ondo State in the coming hours.