Operatives of the Ondo State security network codenamed Amotekun Corps, have rescued nine of the 12 passengers abducted in the state on Wednesday evening on Ifira Akoko-Idoani road.

LEADERSHIP had reported on Thursday morning how the victims, who were passengers travelling from Abuja to Lagos in an 18-seater bus, were kidnapped by the armed men along the road.

However, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens from the area.

Speaking with journalists, Adeleye said his men were still in the forest to rescue the remaining travellers, adding that nobody had been arrested in connection with the crime.

According to him, “Our men responded to the gunshots and a distress call. they got there on time and were able to rescue nine of them. they took them to our office in Isua and released them after giving them the necessary attention.

”The vehicle and its driver have also been released to the Police. We are now on the trail of the kidnappers to rescue the remaining three victims.”