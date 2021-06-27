An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Senator Andy Nnamdi Uba, has defeated 13 others to emerge the party’s governorship candidate in the November 6 election.
The chairman of the APC primary election panel and governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, announced the outcome of the poll at Golden Tulip Hotel, Agulu Lake, early on Sunday.
Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo, polled a total of 28,746 votes.
The total vote cast was 348, 490.
The full results as announced by the electoral committee for each of the candidates are as follows:
i. Senator Andy Uba – 230, 201
ii. Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo – 21, 281
iii. George Moghalu – 18,596
iv. Paul Orajiaka – 4, 348
v. Geoff Onyejeagbu – 3, 414
vi. Azuka Okwuosa – 17,189
vii. Nwokafor Daniel – 3,335
viii. Ikoobasi Mokelu – 3,727
ix. Kwebuike Ifeanyi – 1,466
x. Godwin Okonkwo – 5, 907
xi. Ben Etiaba – 4,244
xii. Onuwkwo John Bosco – 28, 746
xiii. Edozie Madu – 3,636
xiv. Maxwell Okoye – 2,540
The election committee adopted the open ballot mode also known as Option A4 to conduct the primary election.
