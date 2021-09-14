Yet-to-be identified gunmen have gunned down an Anglican priest, Revd Emeka Merenu, in his parsonage at Iheteukwa, Orlu local government area of Imo State.

A source said the late priest was allegedly killed for bringing in military personnel to secure the church and secondary school under his supervision against the sit-at-home order illegally imposed by IPOB.

Already the State Police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, has confirmed the priest’s death, adding that the Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation into the gruesome murder of the cleric.

Also, the Imo State House of Assembly member representing Nkwerre state constituency, Hon Obinna Okwara, has confirmed the development in a telephone conversation with our correspondent.

The late priest hailed from Amorji Agbomiri village in Nkwerre local government area of Imo State.