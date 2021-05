ADVERTISEMENT

BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia |

A Police station at Trademore Housing Estate, near Ubani Ibeku Morden Market in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State, has been set on fire by unidentified hoodlums on Sunday.

This is coming barely three weeks after Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende local government area, which is about seven kilometers away from the Trademore Estate, was razed under similar circumstance.

Details later…