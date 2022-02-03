After months of uncertainty and keeping members guessing about the possibility of keeping to date or expecting another shift, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that it will hold its national convention on February 26.

The notice of the convention was contained in a letter written to the electoral body by the party’s national Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) chaired by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

In the letter jointly signed by Buni and national secretary, John James Akpanudoedehe, the INEC was informed of the party’s national convention slated for February 26.

In the letter dated February 2, 2022 and addressed to INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, the APC stated: “Follow up to our letter referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/40 dated 11% July, 2021 on the NOTICE FOR THE CONDUCT OF NATIONAL CONVENTION.

“This is to inform the Commission that our great Party has scheduled to hold its National Convention on Saturday, 26% February, 2022. This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly. While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”

