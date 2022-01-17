Governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rose from their meeting Sunday night in Abuja with a resolution to go ahead with the planned national convention of the party slated for February.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the Forum at the meeting also passed a vote on confidence on Governor Mai Mala Buni and two other governors in the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

The other governor-members of the CECPC are Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.

About 20 APC governors were at the meeting, which took place behind closed-doors at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting ended at about 11:30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT