The national secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has resigned.

LEADERSHIP gathered that already, Akpanudoedehe has packed out all his belongings from the party’s national secretariat at Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Although reasons for his resignation were still sketchy, it was learnt that his decision to quit was not unconnected with the current power play in the party, with some governors angling for his removal.

