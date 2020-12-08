By Jonathan Nda-isaiah

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has another fresh six months to steer the Affairs of the party, LEADERSHIP reports.

The fresh mandate given at the ongoing National Executive Council (NEC) at the Presidential villa, Abuja has also ratified the expulsion of the erstwhile National Vice Chairman (South-South), Hilliard Eta, for challenging the dissolution of the immediate past National Working Committee (NWC) by the National Executive Council (NEC) in the courts against party directives.

The NEC further slammed the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported that Intense lobbying and highwired consultation at the highest of levels had preluded the virtual National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the governing All Progress Congress (APC) and chief on the agenda being the fate of the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). Details Later..