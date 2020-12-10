By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced a shift of its planned registration and revalidation exercise earlier planned for this Saturday, December 12.

The process will now be held in the second week of January 2021.

The party however remained silent on the specific date.

Siting concerns of the coming Christmas celebration, the Caretaker committee said this will afford Christian to mark the celebration and the party to better prepare for the process….