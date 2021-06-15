The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has sacked the two factional chairmen of the party and appointed a new acting national chairman, Chief Jude Okeke.

Advertisements





Briefing journalists after rising from its 114th NEC meeting in the Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kabiru Yusuf, said six other members of the party were also sacked including Chinedu Obidigwe, Barr. Hamman Buba Ghide, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Adamu Danjuma Musa, Chief Uchenna Okogbuo and Barr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, who are suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities, gross misconduct and conduct capable of bringing the party’s image to disrepute among others.

Furthermore, the party NEC also resolved to nullify the disqualification of five aspirants for the governorship election in Anambra State, who were disqualified by the Victor Oye-led faction declaring that no person had been dsqualified and that any purported disqualification was done without the authority of the party.

The disqualified aspirants include Nze Sullivan Akachukwu Nwankpo, Hon. Okafor Nonso Smart, Hon Chukwuma Michael Umeoji, Ozoka Odera Ifeanyi and Umeoduagu Nnamdi Dike .

The party also extended the sale of its governorship forms to June 25, 2021, rescheduled the primary election for July 1, 2021 while cancelling the earlier fixed dates of June 23 and June 25, while warning aspirants who had picked the forms to keep away from those dates.

The party also resolved to apologize to its members in Imo State who were defrauded by the party and denied opportunity to participate in the primary election of the party.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Jude Okeke, who was sworn in at the event said: “it seemed over the years APGA was comfortable with having Anambra as our only State but that the fortunes of the party would grow under my leadership.”

It would be recalled that APGA had been enmeshed in leadership tussle months ago ahead of the Anambra governorship election.