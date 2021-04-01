BY KUNLE OLASANMI, Abuja

The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal has discharged High Chief Raymond Dokpesi of charges bothering on violation of the nation’s procurement law after six years of prosecution.

Meanwhile, an activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has reacted to the development, describing it as a landmark judgement.

In a statement personally by Adeyanju on Thursday, he said the acquittal of Dokpesi was long expected and that it will put an end to the alleged persecution of opposition politicians by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“I hail the landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging Chief Raymond Dokpesi of the childish charges by EFCC of breaching procurement laws. This landmark judgment by the Court Appeal will close the window of persecution of perceived political opponents of the government by EFCC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was the expected outcome. How can someone do business with government and suddenly become guilty for doing business yet those that directed he be payed are snapping pictures with Buhari. Funny country indeed. Kudos to the judiciary for this,” Adeyanju said.