The Akure division of Appeal Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, on the reelection of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The panel of Justices led by Justice Theresa Ngolika Orji-Abadua held that the appeal of the PDP candidate lacked merit.

Details Later…