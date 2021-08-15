Two of the housemates in the Season 6 edition of Big Brother Naija reality TV show, Arin and Princess, have been evicted during the Sunday eviction night show.

This is just as the anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendo, made the announcement of the most expressive housemate in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arin confessed she had 17 piercings on her body, a rather odd choice.

Arin and Princess have become the fourth and fifth housemates respectively to be evicted in the ‘Shine Ya Edition’ leaving the number of housemates to be 21 in number.

Arin was nominated for eviction by Whitemoney, Pere, Princess, Liquorose, Tega and few others.

In her speech after the eviction, she said she expected it and she is contented that she was leaving the house and will focus on her Art collections among other things.

Saskay, Emmanuel and Nini were saved from eviction.

For her part, Prince while leaving the Big Brother House made a clarification to other housemates on her real crush in the House.

“My real crush is not Whitemoney, it’s Cross,” Princess said and exited.

Recall that three housemates were evicted last week Sunday during the live eviction night show while four new housemates were introduced to the House.