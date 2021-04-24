ADVERTISEMENT

By Angela Nkwo-Akpolu, Imo |

Yet-to-be identified assailants in the wee hours of Saturday set the country home of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on fire.

Villagers in Omuma, Oru East local government area of the state, said they woke up to see the palatial home on fire.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he said two loud bangs were heard simultaneously from what seemed like dynamites.

Unconfirmed reports also said two policemen died from the attack.

Efforts by LEADERSHIP to confirm the attack from the spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, proved abortive as his phone was on permanent busy mode.

Details later…