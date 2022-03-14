The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has extended its warning strike for another two months.

The decision to extend the strike was taken at the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Sunday night, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Although the union has not made any public statement regarding the outcome of the meeting, a credible source told our correspondent that the industrial action has been extended for another two months.

The outcome of the meeting, the source said, was being drafted to be released in a statement to the media soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT