President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu as new Controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The ministry of interior, in a statement by the secretary of the Civil Defence, Fire Service, Immigration and Corrections Board (CDIFB), Hajia Aisha Rufai, said Abdulganiyu emerged the top candidate out of those that went through the selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior, through the Board, to pick the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service to take over the saddle of the service.

The statement noted that Abdulganiyu’s appointment took effect last from Friday, April 22, 2022.

He takes over from the acting CG of the Service, Engr. Karebo Samson, who until Abdulganiyu’s appointment replaced Alhaji Liman Ibrahim in December 2021 on acting capacity, after Liman, who was appointed on March 29, 2019 retired from service.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating the new FFS boss, the CDIFB called on him to ensure full implementation of the mandate of the Service and ensure synergy with sister agencies with the view to providing efficient services, in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

LEADERSHIP learnt that until his appointment, Engr Abdulganiyu was the deputy comptroller general in charge of administration and supplies in the Federal Fire Service.

The new Fire boss, Abdulganiyu, commenced his career at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing as Higher Technical Officer (HTO) in 1991. He held several positions in the Ministry before his redeployment to the Federal Fire Service in 1999.

Engr. Jaji Olola Abdulganiyu was born on the August 13, 1965 , to the family of Alhaji Umar Olola Jaji in Ilorin, Kwara State. He holds a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering obtained in 1999 and he is married with children.