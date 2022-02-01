Former Vice Pesident Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, met with former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), behind closed-door at the latter’s hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State.

Atiku, thereafter, visited State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, at the Government House, Minna.

The former vice president’s visit to IBB lasted for about two hours.

Atiku is considering throwing in hat into the ring as the 2023 general election approaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election against the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT