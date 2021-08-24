Armed bandits have attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, killing two officers and abducting four in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Security sources in Abuja and Kaduna who spoke with our correspondents on telephone said the incident occurred 1am on Tuesday morning at the permanent site of the nation’s premier defence institution.

It was not clear whether cadet students were among the abducted persons.

Efforts to speak with NDA officials were not successful at the time of this report.

Details Later…