Katsit community in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday night came under heavy attack.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed the community on motorbikes at around 7pm opened fire on everything on sight.

An eye-witness, who narrowly escaped the attack, said the gunmen came through the popular pig market and started shooting sporadically.

According to the source, who craved anonymity, he said the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

Our correspondent, who visited Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital and Salem Hospital, gathered that three persons were receiving treatment for wounds sustained during the attack.

LEADERSHIP reports that Katsit in Zangon Kataf LGA shares a border with Kafanchan town, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area.

Detail Later…