ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed |

Bauchi State government said bandits from neigbouring Yobe State have infiltrated about four local government areas of the state and have vandalised telecommunication masts in Gamawa LGA in order to facilitate their nefarious acts.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alh. Sabiu Baba, made the disclosure on Monday at a press conference at the Government House in Bauchi after a security meeting between the governor and head of security agencies in the state.

Details Later…