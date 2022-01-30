In an attack that started Saturday up till Sunday morning, 12 people have been confirmed killed by bandits in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, told LEADERSHIP that many people were also abducted.

He added that scores were injured while houses and cars were burnt in the renewed attacks on the villages in Shiroro, Rafi and Munya local government areas of the State.

Details Later…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT