Two of the 66 worshipers abducted on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, have been killed by their abductors.

The bandits opened fire on five of their victims on Saturday, November 6, 2021 and killed two while three others who were seriously injured are currently in the hospital.

According to a release issued by the chaiman, Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Joseph Hayab, the lives of abducted worshipers are in danger and require urgent intervention of government and security agencies.

He said the insecurity in Kaduna State has continued to grow beyond imagination and is threatening the peace of the nation.

“CAN Kaduna State is appealing to well-meaning individuals, organisations, those in authority, especially the federal government and the international community to come to our rescue.

“The evil we are experiencing is more than what an ordinary person in Kaduna and Nigeria can handle,” Hayab said.

CAN also appealed to all Christians and people to be united in fighting the evil and be watchful.