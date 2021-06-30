A Member of the Zamfara State House of Asembly representing Shinkafi state constituency, Hon. Mohammed G. Ahmed, has been killed by bandits along Sheme-Funtua road in Katsina State.

Announcing his death, the Clerk of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Saidu Anka, said Ahmed was traveling on the road when he was shot dead by the bandits on Tuesday evening.

His funeral prayer was performed at Sheikh Ahmed Umar Kanoma Mosque by 11am on Wednesday morning.

Until his death, he was the chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation.