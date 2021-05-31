Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Argentine striker Sergio Aguero from Manchester City.

The Laliga giants confirmed the signing of Aguero on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

He will join Barcelona when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of June.

According to reports, the deal which will run until June 2023, has a buy out clause set at €100m.

Aguero won 15 major trophies during his ten-year stay at City, including five Premier League titles.

He has scored 260 goals in 390 games for City – more than any other player in the club’s history.

He sits fourth on the list of all-time Premier League scorers with 184 and has the best minutes-to-goals ratio in the competition’s history.

He is also the highest scoring overseas player in Premier League history – and in January 2020 he overtook Alan Shearer to set the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks after registering his 12th away at Aston Villa.

His final game in a City shirt came in the Champions League final against Chelsea which the Blues won 1-0.