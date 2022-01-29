The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists are currently attacking Ajiri village in Mara local government area of Borno State on Saturday night.

Ajiri is about 52km from Maiduguri, the state capital.

A source told an online newspaper that the insurgents came in several trucks fitted with machine guns on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army are said to be currently engaging the terrorists in a gun battle, the source added.

Since the death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any loss.

The terror group has caused over 50,000 deaths and displaced millions of people mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States in the North-East region.