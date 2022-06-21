Presidential Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded a letter to the Senate, asking the red chamber to confirm ministerial nominees as replacement for the Ministers, who quit the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently.

They are to replace Ogbonnaya Onu, Rotimi Amaechi, Emeka Nwajiuba, Godswill Akpabio, and Okechukwu Ogar, who all resigned from FEC to contest 2023 elections.

Meanwhile, the Senate has confirmed the receipt of the names of seven ministerial nominees from President Buhari for confirmation as Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

A statement by the special assistant (Press) to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Dr. Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday, said the confirmation request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President and read on the floor at the start of plenary onTuesday.

President Buhari, in the letter, explained that the confirmation request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 147 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The nominees for confirmation include: Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nana Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Odi – Rivers State.