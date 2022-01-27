President Muhammadu Buhari has called off his trip to Zamfara State over what insiders called “bad weather”.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported President Buhari’s trip to Sokoto State on Thursday where he commissioned a three million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 Factory.

The President was billed to visit the neighbouring Zamfara State, which is bedeviled by banditry, for other functions.

Sources, however, told LEADERSHIP that the President has returned to Abuja after calling off the Zamfara trip.

