President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs to rescue all persons abducted during the Kaduna train attack and other persons still in captivity.

National Security Adviser, Babagana Munguno, disclosed this on Thursday after a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Munguno said the president was saddened by the security situation in the country and demanded immediate action from the security chiefs.

He also called for the strengthening of the nation’s borders to curb insecurity.

The national security adviser lamented that without the intelligence and support of the local communities, it will be difficult to tame the rising insecurity in the country.

On why it is difficult to deploy technology to fight insecurity, he said “it is expensive and it takes time to purchase those things.”

