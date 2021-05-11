By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

In view of the rising insecurity in the South-East and South-South regions, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures for the two geopolitical zones.

The acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba; alongside the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the security meeting presided over by President Buhari at the presidential villa on Tuesday.

The council also took a decision not to publicise measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country henceforth for a more effective result.

The council also agreed that the level of insecurity in the country, especially in the last one month must be reversed.

According to the acting IGP, the Security Council meeting, which has taken place three times during the last 11 days assessed the situation in the country, particularly South-east and South-south, as it affects law and order.

He said: “We have some measures that have been approved by the council to check insecurity. We have some measures which we have outlined and have been approved by the council and we’ll see how we can change the narrative within the quickest possible time to restore law and order and restore peace in that area.

“We solicit all law-abiding citizens to work with us to identify and deal with the situation. That is, I may not go into the details of how we will do that.”

For his part during the briefing, NSA Monguno said the meeting stressed the need to address the security challenges in the country particularly those that have arisen in the last few months.

He said President Buhari gave matching orders to deal with the emerging problems physically.

“The first two meetings were inconclusive, but today’s meeting is the final in the three meetings. Again, Mr. President’s concern at the growing trend of insecurity has been highlighted and the meeting, basically, was briefed by the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Defense Staff and the Inspector-General Police.

“I briefed the meeting on strategic issues in relation to security, while the Chief of Defense Staff briefed on operational issues, and Inspector General of Police briefed on constabulary matters.

“On my part, I briefed council on the enablers of crime and the need to find quick responses with a view to mitigating the growing threats to society.

“These enablers are discussed in detail and Mr. President has already given direction on how to deal with them, specifically issues of drug abuse as propellants for crime, how to make the criminal justice system much more effective, as well as looking at issues of unemployment, which of course, the federal executive council had given an approval, through previous memos on how to get 100 million people out of poverty, that was also discussed. Then, again, the lack of an effective crime reporting system.

“Again, the President has given direction on how to make these things effective. Already, the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has been given certain instructions on how to deal with this, but by and by council has agreed that the level of insecurity in the country, especially in the last one month, is something that has to be addressed with the immediacy that it requires and at the operational level, of course, the Chief of Defense Staff has been working with the service chiefs and the recommendations they’ve made to the council are already being handled,” Monguno said.

Irabor on his partsaid far-reaching decisions have been made that will boost the operations of the security agencies.

“No doubt, far-reaching decisions were made. On our part, just as the National Security Adviser indicated, I briefed on various measures that the Armed Forces, in partnership with other security agencies, the measures we’ve taken to stem the tide of insecurity across the country.

“The council was pleased with the actions and of course, the prayers that were made, which council has also graciously undertaken to look into.

“These, of course, have to do with manpower development, training and equipment issues, and thankfully, the glow on my face should, of course, give you an indication as to the graciousness of the National Security Council, in relation to the briefings that we’ve given in this regard and I believe that going forward, we shall be translating that and it will have some great impact on the security disposition across the country,” Irabor added.

