Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Emefiele paid N100million for the nomination and expression of interest forms on Friday, at the International Conference Center, Abuja venue of the sale of forms.

Emefiele’s decision to run for the office of the president in 2023 follows months of speculations regarding the political aspiration of the Agbor, Delta State-born former Managing Director of Zenith Bank.

This is coming weeks after the CBN governor had warned interest groups not to drag him into partisan politics, saying he was focusing more on fixing Nigeria’s monetary policies and aligning them with federal government’s fiscal policies.

Details Later…