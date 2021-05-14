ADVERTISEMENT

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with General Mahamat Idriss Deby, President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari received General Deby in the Presidential Villa at about 11:11am.

Recall that Mahamat Deby took over reins of leadership of his country after his father and former President of Chad, Marshal Idris Deby Itno, died of wounds sustained in battle with rebels in April.

Details Later…

RELATED: Chad Protests Turn Deadly As Demonstrators Demand Civilian Rule