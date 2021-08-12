Chelsea have completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter for £98 million ($136m), with the Belgian striker returning to Stamford Bridge for a second spell after two years in Serie A.

Lukaku, who took in his first stint with the Blues between 2011 and 2014, has signed a five-year deal with the European champions that will see him remain in west London until 2026.

Inter were initially reluctant to part ways with a prized asset, but couldn’t afford to turn down Chelsea’s lucrative offer amid an ongoing financial crisis, and the 28-year-old has now been officially unveiled at the Bridge ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.