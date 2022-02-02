CNN President, Jeff Zucker, has announced his resignation from the cable news network Tuesday, admitting to a “consensual” relationship he had with a colleague that he said he failed to disclose.

In a statement sent to CNN staffers that was shared on Twitter by Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent, Zucker said he did not disclose a relationship he had with his “closest colleague” that “evolved in recent years,” despite being required to do so.

Zucker wrote that questions about the relationship came up in the network’s investigation into former anchor, Chris Cuomo, who was fired in December over help he gave his brother, former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

According to the New York Times, Zucker had a relationship with Allison Gollust, an executive vice president and chief marketing officer at CNN.

Gollust told the Times her relationship with Zucker “changed during Covid” and though she regrets that they “didn’t disclose it at the right time,” she will remain at CNN.

