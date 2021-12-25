The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has ordered the immediate release of a female soldier who publicly accepted the proposal of a male corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kwara State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, confirming this to LEADERSHIP, said “whatever has happened has happened and the COAS has directed her immediate release.”

The COAS, however, maintained that the erring soldier be strongly reprimanded against engaging in any kind of act that contravenes the military code of conduct for its officers and men.

Lt. Gen. Yahaya said the female soldier should, however, be released to enjoy Christmas with family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that viral video clips of a male corps member proposing to a female soldier at the Yikpata Orientation Camp of the NYSC in Kwara State recently surfaced online.

In one of the video clips, some corps members were seen having a discussion at a location believed to be the parade ground of the orientation camp.

The discussion was still on when the yet-to-be-identified corps member, who is seen holding a ring, goes down on one knee and posed a question to the soldier with the lady accepting the proposal.

The corps member went on to insert the ring in the finger of the visibly excited soldier amid cheers from other corps members at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another clip, the pair were seen sharing lovey-dovey moments. The corps member was seen wearing the lady’s military cap as she stood directly behind him.

They, thereafter, shared a kiss to the delight of other corps members filming the incident.

There were reports after the incident that the soldier was detained by the Army, an action that generated condemnation on the social media.

Military sources, however, said the soldier has not served the mandatory three-year service as stipulated by the Armed Forces Act before going into marriage.

The COAS has also appealed for mercy for the female soldier, which may not be unconnected with the fact that the Christmas season presents an opportunity for persons who erred to be given clemency.

“The COAS, in his wisdom, believes that the young female soldier will retrace her steps and show remorse for engaging in acts that negate military ethical codes, by the time she is pardoned and forgiven. Hence, he has been appealing for her to be pardoned. This is what he has been doing behind the scene, in the last few days,” said a senior military officer, who does not want to be mentioned.