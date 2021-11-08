The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Anambra State governorship election inconclusive.

The returning officer of election, Vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi declared the election inconclusive because no election held in Ihiala local government area of the state.

Obi, in the wee hours of today after the collation of results from 20 LGAs, said election did not hold in Ihiala LGA because INEC could not deploy electoral materials to the area owing to security concerns.

Citing relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2010 and other regulations of the electoral umpire, Prof. Obi said the final outcome of the Anambra governorship election could not be determined except with the result of Ihiala LGA, hence a supplementary election will hold in the local government area tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in order to conclude the whole exercise.

“INEC could not deploy materials to Ihiala as a result of insecurity issues”, Professor Obi stated.

Obi also suspended further collation and declaration of results until after the conduct of the supplementary election in Ihiala local government area.

Total votes polled by the four leading political parties in 20 out of the total 21 LGAs of the state show that APC – 42,942; APGA – 103,946; PDP – 51,322, and YPP – 20,917.

Total votes cast so far is 237,362; total valid votes cast so far is 229,521; while rejected votes so far is 7, 841.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, a former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has won 18 out of the 20 local government areas whose results were announced last night.

The candidates of the PDP and YPP won one local government each while results from two other local government were still being awaited at the time of going to press.

This is according to results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday on Awka, the state capital through the returning officer for the governorship election, Professor Florence Obi who is vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, polled the highest number of votes in only one local government (Ogbaru), It was the same for the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who also scored the highest number of votes in only Nnewi North local government.

The local governments Soludo won are Awka-South (12,891), Anaocha (6,925), Anambra-East (9,746), Aguata (9,137), Idemili-South (2312), Orumba-South (4,394), Ayemelu (3,424) and Dunukofia (4,124), Onitsha-North (5,587); Orumba-South (4,281), Aguata (3,798), Idemili-North (5,358), Ekwusigo (2,570), Nnewi-South (3,243), Awka-North (1,908), Anambra-West (1918) and Oyi (6,133).

APGA Chairman Lauds PMB For Non-interference

The national chairman of the All Progressive Congress Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that Saturday’s Anambra governorship election was credible.

Oye said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, the state capital, yesterday.

He said that Buhari had proved to be a father by giving INEC the free hand to conduct the election without interference.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has always been a father by allowing INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the country. He will also insist on allowing the people’s will to prevail and not the other way round.

“Left to some other people, the election will have been rigged in favour of another party, but he has always told them to allow the choice of the people to prevail; that is why APGA is willing to uphold the election,” Oye said.

He commended residents of the state for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Meanwhile, three civil society organisations (CSOs) have urged Nigerians to continue to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its use of technology for elections.

The CSOs, who monitored the elections in Anambra, gave the advice against the backdrop of the challenges witnessed in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

They stated this in a joint statement they issued in Abuja, yesterday, and signed by the executive director, Adopt A Goal, Dare Atoye; Chief Executive Officer of YSAD, Obinna Nwagbara; and the Executive Director, EaglePost, Dodoh Okafor.

Notwithstanding the glitches recorded in the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) by INEC in the just concluded Anambra governorship poll, there was no alternative to the use of technology in elections, they said.

The organisations expressed optimism that the teething challenges could be overcome in future elections as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general elections.

“As partners on electoral governance, we note with great displeasure that despite weeks of preparations and commitments in terms of human and financial resources, the BVAS did not yield the optimal outcome leading to the extension of voting in several places and the disenfranchisement of others.