The Kano State government has charged the controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara, to court over alleged blasphemy and incitement.

The Kano-based Islamic cleric is known for his controversial religious commentaries and teachings, which are regarded as mortifying the companions and sacrilegious to the Holy Prophet, Muhammad (SAW).

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, in a statement on Friday, said the development followed the receipt of the first information report from the Police by the Office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for justice, which prepared charges against the cleric.

“Abduljabbar was subsequently arraigned on Friday, July 16 before an Upper Sharia Court Judge, Kofar Kudu, Alkali Ibrahim Sarki Yola, where the charges that included blasphemy, incitement, and sundry offences were mentioned,” he said.

According to the statement, the court adjourned the case to July 28, while the Kabara would remain under police custody until Monday when he would be sent to prison till the adjourned date.