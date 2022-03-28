Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has turned down the bail application of suspended DCP Abba Kyari and others, who are standing trial before the court over alleged dealings in illicit drugs.

According to the court, the allegations against the accused persons are weighty and should be denied bail in the interest of justice.

”The charges against the applicants are strong. The prosecution has made strong submission why they should be denied bail. I have considered the application before me and submission of counsels, the application for the bail of the 1st and 2nd applicants is hereby refused in the interest of justice and the society,”the court said.

Recall that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), had arraigned Kyari and others over allegation of dealing in hard drugs.

While opposing their bail applications, the prosecution had told the court that Kyari and other will escape justice if granted bail.

