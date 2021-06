An Ikeja Sexual Offences Court on Thursday granted bail to Nollywood actor, Omiyinka Olanrewaju a. k. a. Baba Ijesha.

Baba Ijesha has been in custody since April 22, 2021 over alleged sexual defilement of a minor.

Justice Toyin Taiwo granted him bail after taking submissions from prosecution and defense counsels in the matter.

Details Later…