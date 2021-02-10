By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters.

The court gave the order after counsel to the CBN and the legal representative of the protesters agreed to end the case.

The CBN froze the bank accounts in the heat of the #EndSARS campaign.

The apex bank had secured a court order to effect the freeze which elapsed last Tuesday.

Some of the banks, in which eight of the accounts are domiciled issued public apologies after citizens started a social media trend calling on customers to close their accounts with the banks for “colluding with the government” to oppress #EndSARS protesters.