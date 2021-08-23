The National Industrial Court (NIC), Abuja, has ordered the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), to suspend its ongoing strike action.

Justice John Targema of the NIC gave the order on Monday while ruling on an exparte application by the federal government of Nigeria.

He said, ”Having looked, especially, at the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant, I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.

“It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Justice Targema, therefore, adjourned the substantive suit to September 15, 2021 and ruled that a hearing notice should be issued and served on the defendant – NARD.