A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, on Friday, has remanded the driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Andrew Nice, accused of being responsible for the death of his passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, for 30 days.

Magistrate Omobola Salawu ordered that Nice be kept behind bar pending the conclusion of Police investigation on the alleged murder.

The Lagos State Police Command had through one of its prosecutors,

Yetunde Cardoso, made the request.

Cardoso, the officer in charge of legal, filed the application based on a four-count charge of alleged murder, sexual assault, misconduct and interference with a corpse, slammed against Nice.

Ayanwole got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on Saturday, February 26, after she boarded a BRT with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7pm at Chevron Bus Stop.

The 22-year-old deceased was found dead on Monday on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island, nine days after she was declared missing having boarded Nice’s vehicle.

The matter has been adjourned to April 11, 2022 for progress report.

